Paras Chhabra's ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri is currently busy having her own time as she recently got her tattoo redesigned with a barcode. Take a look at the picture–

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra is currently making headlines for all the right reasons. Paras Chhabra played well in Bigg Boss 13 under the title Sanskari playboy and is currently busy with his show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge by getting pampered with all the girls out there. Though Paras Chhabra played well in Salman Khan’s show and developed a new bond with Mahira Sharma, he also garnered eyeballs for his separation with Television actor Akanksha Puri.

Even after coming out of Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra revealed in an interview that he has broken up from his side as Akanksha Puri revealed personal things in media. It seems that Akanksha Puri has also moved on as she recently shared some photos on her Instagram story flaunting her new tattoo under the name Being Me.

Yes, you read it right, Akanksha Puri has redesigned her tattoo which was initially Paras’ name on her wrist and has also opted for a new design which is a bar code. It seems that Akanksha Puri is very clear in her approach and life and is least bothered about her ex-boyfriend Paras Chhabra.

Not just this, Akanksha Puri also revealed that currently, she wants to spend time with herself as everyone else is acting fake in this world. On the other hand, Paras Chhabra is extremely happy having his time in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and getting well entertained from female contestants.

