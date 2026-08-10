LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Paresh Rawal Backs Tukaram Mundhe Amid Transfer Buzz, Urges Fadnavis To Protect Maharashtra FDA Chief

Paresh Rawal Backs Tukaram Mundhe Amid Transfer Buzz, Urges Fadnavis To Protect Maharashtra FDA Chief

Actor-politician Paresh Rawal has come out in support of Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe amid reports of possible pressure for his transfer, urging Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to back the officer’s crackdown on food safety violations.

Paresh Rawal (Photo:X)
Paresh Rawal (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-08-10 20:21 IST

Actor and BJP leader Paresh Rawal has thrown his weight behind Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, amid reports that the IAS officer could face pressure over his recent enforcement drive across the state. In a social media post addressed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Rawal urged the Maharashtra government to protect Mundhe and not transfer him from the FDA. His intervention comes as the officer’s strict action against restaurants, hotels, canteens and other establishments has made him a talking point in the state.

Why Is Tukaram Mundhe Facing Attention?

Mundhe took charge as Maharashtra FDA Commissioner in May 2026 and quickly launched an intensified campaign against food adulteration and violations of safety and hygiene norms. The FDA’s stated focus has been summed up under its “Safe Food, Safe Drugs, Safe Maharashtra” campaign.  The enforcement drive has included inspections of restaurants, food establishments and other businesses across Maharashtra. In Mumbai, authorities have suspended or cancelled licences of establishments found violating food safety requirements, while action has also been reported in Pune and other cities.

You Might Be Interested In

Mundhe has maintained that the inspections are part of a structured enforcement plan rather than random raids, saying businesses complying with food safety rules have little reason to worry.

What Did Paresh Rawal Say About Mundhe?

Against this backdrop, reports of possible attempts to move Mundhe from the FDA have sparked discussion. However, there is no official confirmation from the Maharashtra government that a transfer has been ordered or is imminent. Rawal’s message to Fadnavis therefore comes at a significant moment. The actor has argued that an officer taking a tough stand on public health and food safety should be given institutional backing rather than moved out.

Why Tukaram Mundhe’s Transfer History Matters

Mundhe’s latest posting has also revived discussion around his long record of transfers. The 2005-batch IAS officer has been transferred 25 times during his 21-year career, according to reports, making his appointment to the FDA particularly noteworthy.

For now, Rawal’s intervention has added a celebrity voice to an administrative debate that is already attracting attention across Maharashtra: should a strict enforcement officer be protected when his actions target food safety violations?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Paresh Rawal Backs Tukaram Mundhe Amid Transfer Buzz, Urges Fadnavis To Protect Maharashtra FDA Chief
Tags: paresh rawalTukaram Mundhe

RELATED News

Priyanka Chopra Visits Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple, Greets Fans In Traditional Look – WATCH

Singer Lucky Ali Gets Emotional At Concert, Says ‘I Carry My Burial Cloth’ – Watch Video

Tabu Gets Delhi HC Protection Against Obscene Online Content, Platforms Told To Remove Links Within 36 Hours

India’s Got Latent 2: Badshah, Harsh Limbachiyaa And Saurav Joshi To Join Samay Raina, When To Watch?

Shiva: The Adiyogi: The Legend Of Hanuman Makers Team Up With Sadhguru For Animated Epic On Lord Shiva

LATEST NEWS

Paresh Rawal Backs Tukaram Mundhe Amid Transfer Buzz, Urges Fadnavis To Protect Maharashtra FDA Chief

PixelDrive Wins “Best Newcomer Award,” Ranks 8th of 95 at STEM Racing India National Finals

3 Girls Die, 1 Airlifted To Nagpur After Snake Bites 6 At Maharashtra School Hostel

Premier League Managers’ Salaries: From Mikel Arteta to Xabi Alonso — Top 5 Highest-Paid Managers Ranked

Who is Manav Sardana? Entrepreneur Who Purchased India’s Costliest Gurugram Penthouse For Rs 271 Crore

Mohun Bagan Thrash CISF Protectors 6-0 To Finish Durand Cup 2026 Group Stage With Perfect Record

Rs 271 Crore For A Penthouse! One Of Gurugram’s Costliest Luxury Homes Sold: What’s In It?

Pakistan National Champions Cup 2026: Full Schedule, Squads, Captains, Venues And Match Timings

Oshea Herbals Partners with Mrs. India 2026 as the Official Skincare Partner

RGIPT Welcomes New Batch at Orientation Programme 2026

Paresh Rawal Backs Tukaram Mundhe Amid Transfer Buzz, Urges Fadnavis To Protect Maharashtra FDA Chief

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Paresh Rawal Backs Tukaram Mundhe Amid Transfer Buzz, Urges Fadnavis To Protect Maharashtra FDA Chief

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Paresh Rawal Backs Tukaram Mundhe Amid Transfer Buzz, Urges Fadnavis To Protect Maharashtra FDA Chief
Paresh Rawal Backs Tukaram Mundhe Amid Transfer Buzz, Urges Fadnavis To Protect Maharashtra FDA Chief
Paresh Rawal Backs Tukaram Mundhe Amid Transfer Buzz, Urges Fadnavis To Protect Maharashtra FDA Chief
Paresh Rawal Backs Tukaram Mundhe Amid Transfer Buzz, Urges Fadnavis To Protect Maharashtra FDA Chief

QUICK LINKS