Paresh Rawal Backs Tukaram Mundhe Amid Transfer Buzz, Urges Fadnavis To Protect Maharashtra FDA Chief

Actor and BJP leader Paresh Rawal has thrown his weight behind Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, amid reports that the IAS officer could face pressure over his recent enforcement drive across the state. In a social media post addressed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Rawal urged the Maharashtra government to protect Mundhe and not transfer him from the FDA. His intervention comes as the officer’s strict action against restaurants, hotels, canteens and other establishments has made him a talking point in the state.

Why Is Tukaram Mundhe Facing Attention?

Mundhe took charge as Maharashtra FDA Commissioner in May 2026 and quickly launched an intensified campaign against food adulteration and violations of safety and hygiene norms. The FDA’s stated focus has been summed up under its “Safe Food, Safe Drugs, Safe Maharashtra” campaign. The enforcement drive has included inspections of restaurants, food establishments and other businesses across Maharashtra. In Mumbai, authorities have suspended or cancelled licences of establishments found violating food safety requirements, while action has also been reported in Pune and other cities.

Mundhe has maintained that the inspections are part of a structured enforcement plan rather than random raids, saying businesses complying with food safety rules have little reason to worry.

What Did Paresh Rawal Say About Mundhe?

Against this backdrop, reports of possible attempts to move Mundhe from the FDA have sparked discussion. However, there is no official confirmation from the Maharashtra government that a transfer has been ordered or is imminent. Rawal’s message to Fadnavis therefore comes at a significant moment. The actor has argued that an officer taking a tough stand on public health and food safety should be given institutional backing rather than moved out.

Why Tukaram Mundhe’s Transfer History Matters

Mundhe’s latest posting has also revived discussion around his long record of transfers. The 2005-batch IAS officer has been transferred 25 times during his 21-year career, according to reports, making his appointment to the FDA particularly noteworthy.

For now, Rawal’s intervention has added a celebrity voice to an administrative debate that is already attracting attention across Maharashtra: should a strict enforcement officer be protected when his actions target food safety violations?