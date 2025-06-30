Live Tv
Home > Entertainment > Paresh Rawal Has A Problem With Recliners In Cinema Halls: ‘You Haven’t Come To A Spa’

Paresh Rawal Has A Problem With Recliners In Cinema Halls: ‘You Haven’t Come To A Spa’

Paresh Rawal confirms his return as Baburao in Hera Pheri 3, reuniting with Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. On a podcast, he criticized recliner seats in theatres and high ticket prices, stressing that luxury is hurting cinema’s essence and making films less accessible to common viewers.

Appearing on Himanshu Mehta’s podcast, Paresh Rawal spoke about the current state of the film industry. The veteran star didn’t hold back on topics like the growing prevalence of recliner seats in multiplexes or the relentless climb in ticket prices.

Paresh Rawal’s blunt, unsparing opinions have already ignited debate across social media.

Paresh Rawal takes a dig at recliners

Rawal didn’t mince words when talking about the trend of recliner seating in theatres. On the podcast, he remarked, “Filmein let ke nahin dekhi jaati; aise hi baithna hai toh spa mein jao ya fir mujra dekhne jao” (Movies aren’t meant to be watched lying down—if you want to sit like that, go to a spa or watch a dance).

In his view, these luxury seats are fostering a laidback attitude among moviegoers, which he feels distracts from the focus and engagement that cinema deserves. The Bollywood actor argued that films demand genuine attention and emotional involvement, not the detachment that comes with lounging in a recliner.

Paresh Rawal bashes theatres over pricey tickets

Beyond seating, Rawal addressed the issue of soaring movie ticket prices. He’s concerned that expensive tickets are discouraging many people from visiting theatres.

With multiplexes charging a premium for so-called “luxury” experiences, the average person finds it harder to enjoy movies on the big screen. Rawal fears that this shift is driving audiences away and eroding the communal aspect of cinema.

On the podcast, he stressed the need for both filmmakers and theatres to take responsibility for their audiences. Rawal insists that movies should remain accessible to everyone, not just those who can afford costly tickets.

Paresh Rawal returns to Hera Pheri 3 after controversial exit

On a different note, Rawal cleared the air about his return to Hera Pheri 3. All that talk about controversy? He brushed it off, saying everything’s sorted with the production team and he’s back with Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty, working under Priyadarshan.

For him, the fans’ love for the series is what really matters, and that’s why he’s putting everything else aside to come back.

The actor stated, “Nahi controversy kuch nahi hai (No, there is no controversy). I believe that when people have loved something so much, then you have to be extra careful.”

ALSO READ: Ramayana First Look: After Leaked Ranbir Kapoor And Sai Pallavi’s Image, Makers All Set To Introduce Official Logo On THIS Date

