Paresh Rawal Breaks Silence On Akshay Kumar’s Rs 25 Crore Legal Notice: ‘It Was An Emotional…’

The Hera Pheri 3 saga continues to make headlines, with veteran actor Paresh Rawal finally sharing his side of one of Bollywood’s biggest behind-the-scenes controversies. In a recent interview, the actor addressed his temporary exit from the much-awaited comedy, clarified that it had nothing to do with Akshay Kumar personally, and explained why the legal dispute convinced him to step away.

His remarks come at a time when Hera Pheri 3 is once again in the spotlight after director Priyadarshan recently confirmed that he is no longer associated with the film.

Why did Paresh Rawal leave Hera Pheri 3?

Speaking to Vickey Lalwani, Paresh dismissed speculation that he left because of creative differences or discomfort working with Akshay Kumar. Instead, he said the issue was entirely contractual. According to the actor, producer Firoz Nadiadwala remains the legal owner of the Hera Pheri franchise, and he could not formally commit to the project without the producer’s approval.

“When the legal notice came, I thought, ‘Why am I getting dragged into legal issues? Am I here to enjoy making a film or to get caught up in this?’ I decided I didn’t want to be part of it anymore,” Paresh said.

What did Paresh Rawal say about Akshay Kumar’s legal notice?

After Paresh announced his exit in 2025, Akshay Kumar’s production banner, Cape of Good Films, reportedly sent him a Rs 25 crore legal notice, alleging breach of contract and financial losses. Looking back at the episode, Paresh said he believes the notice was driven more by emotion than hostility.

“I genuinely believe the legal notice was an emotional reaction. He must have been emotionally disturbed. We never really sat down and discussed it, but we worked together afterwards. Sometimes you don’t even need to say the words. That’s the gentlemanly way of resolving things,” he said. His comments suggest that there is no lingering bitterness between the two actors, who have shared a successful professional relationship spanning decades.

Why is Hera Pheri 3 still delayed?

The film has faced repeated setbacks over the past year. Although Paresh Rawal eventually returned to reprise his iconic role as Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, the project later ran into a copyright dispute over the ownership of the Hera Pheri franchise.

More recently, director Priyadarshan also confirmed that he has stepped away from the film, citing differences with producer Firoz Nadiadwala. With legal and production issues still unresolved, the release timeline for Hera Pheri 3 remains uncertain despite the return of its original cast.