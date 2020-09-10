Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday appointed veteran actor Paresh Rawal as the new chairman of the National School of Drama (NSD).Also,former BJP MP on Tuesday, suggested that actors should be called as “entertainers” while army and police personnel should be referred to as "heroes", asserting that the upcoming generation should know the “actual meaning of real heroes”.

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday appointed veteran actor Paresh Rawal as the new chairman of the National School of Drama (NSD).The school made the announcement about its new chairman through a tweet. “We are glad to inform ‘Hon’ble President of India @rashtrapatibhvn has appointed renowned actor & Padma Shri @sirpareshrawal as chairman of @nsd_india.’ NSD family welcome the legend to shower his guidance to NSD for achieving new heights,” stated the NSD tweet.



Paresh Rawal will be taking over the position of chairman from prominent theatre artist Arjun Deo Charan who is chairing it at present. In a tribute to the Indian soldiers and police force, he also proposed that the country must refer to actors as ‘entertainers’ and forces as ‘heroes.’

Conventionally, actors in lead roles in films are mostly referred to as ‘heroes.’ Rawal took to Twitter to share his thought with his fans and followers.

“We Should Start Calling Actors As ‘Entertainers’ And Our Army & Police As ‘Heroes’ for Our Next Generation To Know The Actual Meaning Of Real Heroes,” he tweeted.The thought of the Bollywood veteran has received several likes and has been shared by on Twitter over 25,000 times on Twitter.This comes a week after the violent face-off of Indian soldiers with China in Ladakh’s Galwan valley in which twenty personnel of the Indian Army were killed.Indian intercepts revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash.

ALSO READ: Outrage over Khaali Peeli’s song ‘Beyonce Sharma Jayegi’: Filmmakers offer apology

We are glad to inform " Hon’ble President of India @rashtrapatibhvn has appointed renowned actor & Padma Shri @sirpareshrawal as chairman of @nsd_india."NSD family welcome the legend to shower his guidance to NSD for achieving new heights.@prahladspatel @MinOfCultureGoI — National School of Drama (@nsd_india) September 10, 2020

We Should Start Calling Actors As 'Entertainers' And Our Army & Police As 'Heroes' for Our Next Generation To Know The Actual Meaning Of Real Heroes !!! — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) June 23, 2020

ALSO READ: After BMC’s crackdown, Security strengthened outside Kangana Ranaut’s office; Sanjay Raut negates Shiv Sena’s involvement