Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Paresh Rawal’s Lawyer Reveals The Real Reason Why The Veteran Actor Left Hera Pheri 3 As Akshay Kumar Seeks ₹25 Crore In Damages

Paresh Rawal’s Lawyer Reveals The Real Reason Why The Veteran Actor Left Hera Pheri 3 As Akshay Kumar Seeks ₹25 Crore In Damages

Akshay’s lawyer, Pooja Tidke of Parinam Law Associates, shared her reaction with a news wire. She said, “There were contracts entered into for the trailer shooting and even a 3.5-minute scene of the film was shot. So, Paresh ji’s abrupt withdrawal was a shock to the entire team.”

Paresh Rawal’s Lawyer Reveals The Real Reason Why The Veteran Actor Left Hera Pheri 3 As Akshay Kumar Seeks ₹25 Crore In Damages

Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty in a still from Hera Pheri


Veteran actor Paresh Rawal’s sudden exit from Hera Pheri 3 has triggered a legal showdown with co-star and producer Akshay Kumar.

The controversy escalated after Akshay’s legal team accused Paresh of unprofessional conduct for walking out of the project midway.

Paresh Rawal Responds to Legal Accusations

According to a report by Times Now, Paresh Rawal’s legal representatives defended his decision, citing the film’s lack of readiness. They claimed that Akshay’s team failed to provide a complete screenplay or even a draft of the long-form agreement—both critical to finalizing the actor’s commitment.

Paresh Rawal had reportedly signed a term sheet in March without legal review, trusting his long-standing relationship with Akshay Kumar. He shot a promo clip for the film in April but later raised serious concerns about the project’s lack of organization, finalized script, and production schedule.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Legal Notice Sent to Entire Hera Pheri Team

Sources claim that a legal notice was issued not just to Akshay Kumar but also to director Priyadarshan and co-star Suniel Shetty. The notice warned them against participating in any Hera Pheri promotional or endorsement activities, citing potential breach of terms.

It also stated that the IP rights for all characters, including Babu Bhaiya, lie with Nadiadwala.

Akshay Kumar Seeks ₹25 Crore in Damages

Following Paresh’s departure, Akshay Kumar reportedly sued the actor for ₹25 crore in damages. His company claimed they had already paid ₹11 lakh to Paresh Rawal as an advance and that he had filmed a promo along with scenes from the film’s initial footage.

Akshay’s lawyer, Pooja Tidke of Parinam Law Associates, shared her reaction with a news wire. She said, “There were contracts entered into for the trailer shooting and even a 3.5-minute scene of the film was shot. So, Paresh ji’s abrupt withdrawal was a shock to the entire team.”

In response to Akshay’s claims, Paresh Rawal’s legal team said the actor returned the ₹11 lakh advance along with 15% interest. Paresh confirmed this on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response all issues will be laid to rest.”

As per Bollywood Hungama, Paresh Rawal’s total fee for Hera Pheri 3 was ₹15 crore. However, he was to receive ₹14.89 crore only a month after the film’s release—expected in 2026 or 2027. The prolonged delay in payment was reportedly another key reason for the actor’s decision to exit the film.

ALSO READ: This Is What Mani Ratnam Said When Asked Why He Made Kamal Haasan Romance 28 Years Younger Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life

Filed under

akshay kumar Hera Pheri 3 Paresh Rawal

The 2025 American Music A

2025 American Music Awards: Date, Timings, Venue, Performers, Where To Stream And All You Need...
Donald Trump on May 20 sa

Trump’s $175 Billion Golden Dome Defense Plan Sparks Outrage in North Korea, Calls It Nuclear...
‘The Last of Us’ seas

The Last of Us Season Two Finale Witnesses A Drop Of 30% Yet Performs Better...
'Pak spy' CRPF jawan arre

Is the Arrested CRPF Jawan Linked To Pahalgam Attack? Alleged Pak Spy Was Transferred Just...
Deepika Padukone and Sand

Did Deepika Padukone Leak Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Script After Getting Dropped? Director Fumes, Asks,...
Donald Trump

Karnataka Advocate Loses ₹6 Lakhs In Fake Trump Hotel AI Scam, Was Initially Asked To...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

2025 American Music Awards: Date, Timings, Venue, Performers, Where To Stream And All You Need To Know

2025 American Music Awards: Date, Timings, Venue, Performers, Where To Stream And All You Need...

Trump’s $175 Billion Golden Dome Defense Plan Sparks Outrage in North Korea, Calls It Nuclear War Scenario: Report

Trump’s $175 Billion Golden Dome Defense Plan Sparks Outrage in North Korea, Calls It Nuclear...

The Last of Us Season Two Finale Witnesses A Drop Of 30% Yet Performs Better Than Season One

The Last of Us Season Two Finale Witnesses A Drop Of 30% Yet Performs Better...

Is the Arrested CRPF Jawan Linked To Pahalgam Attack? Alleged Pak Spy Was Transferred Just Six Days Before The Deadly Attack

Is the Arrested CRPF Jawan Linked To Pahalgam Attack? Alleged Pak Spy Was Transferred Just...

Did Deepika Padukone Leak Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Script After Getting Dropped? Director Fumes, Asks, Is This What Your Feminism Stands For?

Did Deepika Padukone Leak Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Script After Getting Dropped? Director Fumes, Asks,...

Entertainment

2025 American Music Awards: Date, Timings, Venue, Performers, Where To Stream And All You Need To Know

2025 American Music Awards: Date, Timings, Venue, Performers, Where To Stream And All You Need

The Last of Us Season Two Finale Witnesses A Drop Of 30% Yet Performs Better Than Season One

The Last of Us Season Two Finale Witnesses A Drop Of 30% Yet Performs Better

Did Deepika Padukone Leak Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Script After Getting Dropped? Director Fumes, Asks, Is This What Your Feminism Stands For?

Did Deepika Padukone Leak Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Script After Getting Dropped? Director Fumes, Asks,

How Much Is Triptii Dimri Charging After Replacing A-Lister Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Spirit? Here’s What You Need To Know

How Much Is Triptii Dimri Charging After Replacing A-Lister Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Spirit? Here’s

Fact Check: Viral Video Of Shirtless Sonu Sood Riding A Bike With No Helmet In Spiti, Himachal Pradesh Is From 2023

Fact Check: Viral Video Of Shirtless Sonu Sood Riding A Bike With No Helmet In

Lifestyle

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season