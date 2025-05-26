Paresh Rawal’s Lawyer Reveals The Real Reason Why The Veteran Actor Left Hera Pheri 3 As Akshay Kumar Seeks ₹25 Crore In Damages

Akshay’s lawyer, Pooja Tidke of Parinam Law Associates, shared her reaction with a news wire. She said, “There were contracts entered into for the trailer shooting and even a 3.5-minute scene of the film was shot. So, Paresh ji’s abrupt withdrawal was a shock to the entire team.”

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal’s sudden exit from Hera Pheri 3 has triggered a legal showdown with co-star and producer Akshay Kumar.

The controversy escalated after Akshay’s legal team accused Paresh of unprofessional conduct for walking out of the project midway.

Paresh Rawal Responds to Legal Accusations

According to a report by Times Now, Paresh Rawal’s legal representatives defended his decision, citing the film’s lack of readiness. They claimed that Akshay’s team failed to provide a complete screenplay or even a draft of the long-form agreement—both critical to finalizing the actor’s commitment.

Paresh Rawal had reportedly signed a term sheet in March without legal review, trusting his long-standing relationship with Akshay Kumar. He shot a promo clip for the film in April but later raised serious concerns about the project’s lack of organization, finalized script, and production schedule.

Legal Notice Sent to Entire Hera Pheri Team

Sources claim that a legal notice was issued not just to Akshay Kumar but also to director Priyadarshan and co-star Suniel Shetty. The notice warned them against participating in any Hera Pheri promotional or endorsement activities, citing potential breach of terms.

It also stated that the IP rights for all characters, including Babu Bhaiya, lie with Nadiadwala.

Akshay Kumar Seeks ₹25 Crore in Damages

Following Paresh’s departure, Akshay Kumar reportedly sued the actor for ₹25 crore in damages. His company claimed they had already paid ₹11 lakh to Paresh Rawal as an advance and that he had filmed a promo along with scenes from the film’s initial footage.

Akshay’s lawyer, Pooja Tidke of Parinam Law Associates, shared her reaction with a news wire. She said, “There were contracts entered into for the trailer shooting and even a 3.5-minute scene of the film was shot. So, Paresh ji’s abrupt withdrawal was a shock to the entire team.”

In response to Akshay’s claims, Paresh Rawal’s legal team said the actor returned the ₹11 lakh advance along with 15% interest. Paresh confirmed this on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response all issues will be laid to rest.”

As per Bollywood Hungama, Paresh Rawal’s total fee for Hera Pheri 3 was ₹15 crore. However, he was to receive ₹14.89 crore only a month after the film’s release—expected in 2026 or 2027. The prolonged delay in payment was reportedly another key reason for the actor’s decision to exit the film.

