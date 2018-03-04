Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma's recent film Pari, which released on March 2, has minted Rs 9.83 crore on the second day of its release. The film has been produced by KriArj and Clean Slate Films. It is the third film to be produced by them, the previous ones being Phillauri and NH10. Pari was released worldwide by Pooja Films.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma’s much-awaited horror flick Pari was finally released on March 2. Although the film had a slow start at the Box Office and collected Rs 4.36 crore on the opening day. However, the film has shown slight growth on the second day as it has managed to mint Rs 5.47 crore on the second day of its release, which makes it a total of Rs 9.83 crore. Pari also features Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty and is helmed by Prosit Roy. The film has been produced by KriArj and Clean Slate Films. It is the third film to be produced by them, the previous ones being Phillauri and NH10. Pari was released worldwide by Pooja Films.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Sunday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the latest figures of Anushka Sharma starrer Pari and wrote, “#Pari witnessed an UPWARD TREND on Day 2… Sun biz is crucial… Fri 4.36 cr, Sat 5.47 cr. Total: ₹ 9.83 cr. India biz.” The tagline of the film reads, “Pari, it’s not a fairytale.” The film has received mixed reviews from the audience as well as the critics. This will be the first time when Anushka Sharma is seen in such a different role.

Anushka, who lately tied the knot with cricketer Virat Kohli is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She will also be seen in director Sharat Kataria’s Sui Dhaaga under Yash Raj Films where Anushka will be seen romancing Varun Dhawan for the first time. Varun is playing the role of a trailer while Anushka his love interest.

