Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Pari cancelled the early Bollywood screening yesterday in respect to Sridevi, is set to release tomorrow. Pari is Anushka Sharma's third production with her production house, Clean Slate Films. The film also stars Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty and Rajat Kapoor.

Anushka Sharma’s horror film Pari has been created a buzz since the first screamer released last year. After a release date change, no promotional events and multiple teasers, trailers later, the movie is finally set to hit the theatres tomorrow, March 2, 2018. Since the movie sees a holi release, critics are hoping for it to see a good box-office opening even though it clashes with Pulkit Samrat’s Veerey ki Wedding. March sees many big releases like Raid, 3 Storeys, Hate Story 4, Daas Dev and Baaghi 2.

Anushka Sharma’s Pari sees her in a never seen avatar of a woman possessed by a spirit, as per the trailers. The movie is the third venture for her production house Clean Slate Films and director Prosit Roy’s debut. The movie also stars Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty. People are anticipating to see Bollywood’s next attempt at horror after 1921 flopped on the box office and the first one to star an A-list star since Bipasha Basu in Raaz.

Since the release of Padmaavat, no Hindi movie release has been able to beat it upwards trajectory in collections. While Akshay Kumar’s PadMan performed well, Sidharth Malhotra’s Aiyaary failed to impress the audience and succumbed to Marvel’s Black Panther. Hopefully, Pari will be able to break that cycle and start a movie packed month with a bang. The fact that it is being released on a holiday weekend will help its collection but the real test will start after early reviews start coming in. The predictions are as of now around Rs. 10 crore which seems plausible and beatable given the timing and direction.

