Anushka Sharma starrer horror film Pari has not come up to the expectation of fans. In the movie, Anushka Sharma has entirely come out from her contemporary roles and is trying to scare you with her evil looks. The story revolves around supernatural instances, exorcism practices and some men who are trying to completely destroy the evil spirits.

Pari, as we know, is a horror film that centres around Rukhsana (Anushka Sharma). While on a trip with his parents, Arnab’s (Parambrata) car hits a woman. The dead woman is Rukhsana’s mother whom they believe has committed suicide by jumping in front of the car. The poor woman lives in the forest with her daughter Rukhsana as they discover. Arnab, confounded by guilt, helps Rukhsana bury her mom and leaves her back home in the forest. At the same time, we are introduced to a Professor (Rajat Kapoor) with a damaged eye who is out to kill Rukhsana. Who is Rukhsana and what is the real story behind her?

If in Phillauri Anushka Sharma gave us a good fun-loving spirit, in Pari she has turned 180 degrees to give us all out evil one. We are treated to a story filled with the supernatural, exorcism of sorts and men who are out to eradicate ‘ifrits’ or evil spirits. Some events from Bangladesh are added to give the story another twist while ample eerie background music has been thrown in to keep you on the edge of your seat. Though Anushka has given a splendid performance as have her co-stars, the story is simply not gripping enough. The script meanders and is a hotch-potch of events and the dots just don’t connect with the audience. There’s plenty of blood, gore, morbid and ‘haunting’ moments but that is not sufficient to make this horror flick a success.

One of the aspects the director could have avoided is introducing songs in the film – had they remained in the background it would have added a more serious rather than give a creepy yet romantic overtone. Less superstitious mumbo-jumbo and exaggerated drama would also have helped. Perhaps it’s time for Anushka Sharma to rethink the type of scripts she is producing.

