Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma, who has been promoting her upcoming horror film Pari on social media in full spree, has yet again unveiled another haunting poster of the much-awaited film which is slated to release on March 2, which is the Holi weekend. Anushka on Monday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the latest poster of the film which will send shivers down your spine. In the poster, we see a scary Anushka Sharma giving frightening expressions as she is surrounded by witches. Anushka, who is tied with chains in sitting on the floor all wounded and three evil spirits are surrounding her.

Anushka shared the poster on Twitter and also announced the release date of the trailer. The makers of the film will be releasing the much-awaited trailer of this horror film on February 15. “Here’s something more haunting than your #MondayBlues. #PariTrailerOnFeb15,” wrote Anushka on Twitter. Previously, the makers of the film had released the second teaser of the film which broke the internet as everyone was appreciating Anushka’s performance as a possessed girl in one of the most anticipated films of this year.

Pari also features Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty and is helmed by Prosit Roy. The film has been produced by KriArj and Clean Slate Films. It is the third film to be produced by them, the previous ones being Phillauri and NH10. Pari will be released worldwide by Pooja Films. The tagline of the film reads, “Pari, it’s not a fairytale.” The film will hit the screens on March 2 this year.