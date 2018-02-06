Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma, who has been gearing up for her upcoming film Pari, released another poster of her upcoming horror film Pari on Twitter. The horror film will hit the screens on March 2, around Holi. Pari is one of the most anticipated films of this year.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Tuesday shared a new poster from her much-awaited horror film titled Pari and it will give you a nightmare. In the poster, Anushka is standing behind a man with scary blue eyes and blood coming out of her nails. There are freckles on her face as she is staring at something with those horrifying eyes. Previously, the motion teaser of the film which was shared by film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took the social media by storm as it is being anticipated that Pari will be one of the most scariest films of all times. The previous two posters of the film were equally terrifying. It will be for the first time that Anushka will be playing the role of a possessed woman.

Anushka Sharma took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the poster and announce that the second teaser of the film will be released tomorrow.“Sooner or later, fate shows up at your doorstep…..Until then keep your eyes wide open and watch out for #PariTeaserTomorrow,” wrote Anushka on Twitter. Pari also features Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty and is helmed by Prosit Roy. The film has been produced by KriArj and Clean Slate Films. It is the third film to be produced by them, the previous ones being Phillauri and NH10. Pari will be released worldwide by Pooja Films.

Sooner or later, fate shows up at your doorstep…..

Until then keep your eyes wide open and watch out for #PariTeaserTomorrow@paramspeak @OfficialCSFilms @kriarj @poojafilms pic.twitter.com/6fG8ZrR9Ry — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 6, 2018

The horror film will hit the screens on March 2, around Holi. Pari is one of the most anticipated films of this year. The tagline of the film reads, “Pari, it’s not a fairytale.”Other than Pari, Anushka will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, which also stars Katrina Kaif.