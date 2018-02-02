The second teaser of Anushka Sharma starrer horror film Pari has been released by the makers of the film and it is extremely horrifying. Film and trade expert Taran Adarsh on Friday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the teaser which will give you a nightmare. Pari also features Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty and is helmed by Prosit Roy.

Soon after the first teaser of Anushka Sharma’s forthcoming horror film Pari was released earlier this month and gave us a nightmare, the makers of the film have released another horrifying teaser of the film and it will make you skip a heartbeat. Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the second screamer of the film and wrote, ‘’Exactly a month from now: 2 March 2018 release… Here’s the second [scary] teaser of #Pari… Stars Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty…. Directed by Prosit Roy.’’

In the teaser, we can see a lost Anushka Sharma watching Tom and Jerry on the television when all of a sudden the camera focuses on her legs as they slowly turn scary and her nails start growing sharper. The background score is something that makes the teaser even more terrifying. The nail-biting teaser wouldn’t let you sleep at night. The horror film will hit the screens on March 2, around Holi which is exactly a month away from now.

Exactly a month from now: 2 March 2018 release… Here’s the second [scary] teaser of #Pari… Stars Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty…. Directed by Prosit Roy… Link: https://t.co/Hcbvq7edVX — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2018

The film has been produced by KriArj and Clean Slate Films. It is the third film to be produced by them, the previous ones being Phillauri and NH10. Pari will be released worldwide by Pooja Films. The tagline of the film reads, "Pari, it's not a fairytale." Pari is one of the most anticipated films of this year and not much has been revealed about the film.