Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma on Wednesday released the third teaser of her upcoming horror film Pari, which is slated to release on March 2, on the Holi weekend. Pari also features Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty and is helmed by Prosit Roy.

The third screamer of Anushka Sharma’s upcoming horror film Pari will not let you sleep at night. The actress took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share another horrifying teaser of the much-anticipated film and wrote “Will you be her Valentine? #PariTrailerOnFeb15 @paramspeak @OfficialCSFilms @kriarj @poojafilms.” In the teaser, Anushka Sharma is watching television with a man and she suddenly starts looking on the other side where she sees her possessed version with blood all over her face. The screamer is so scary that it will give you a nightmare.

Pari is one of the most anticipated films of this year and not much has been revealed about the film. All the three teasers of the film are making the audience get more curious to know about the film. The film has been produced by KriArj and Clean Slate Films. It is the third film to be produced by them, the previous ones being Phillauri and NH10. Pari will be released worldwide by Pooja Films. The tagline of the film reads, "Pari, it's not a fairytale." Although there are no dialogues, Anushka Sharma's horrifying expressions and scarred face is enough to make you get really scared.

Anushka Sharma was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sejal and is currently gearing up for Pari which will be released on March 2, on the Holi Weekend. Apart from Pari, Anushka will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero and in another romantic-drama titled Sui Dhaga opposite Varun Dhawan.