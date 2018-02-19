Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Pari, on Monday took to Twitter to release the fourth teaser of her upcoming horror flick which will make you skip your heartbeat. Pari is Anushka Sharma's third production with her production house, Clean Slate Films. The film also stars Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty and Rajat Kapoor.

Ever since Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has unveiled the chilling trailer of her upcoming horror film Pari, many people are having sleepless nights. Even the previous three teasers of the films were so scary that they would make anyone skip a heartbeat. The film, which is slated to release on March 2, during the Holi weekend, is one of the most anticipated horror films of this year. The leading lady of the film, Anushka Sharma, on Monday, shared another haunting teaser of the film and it will make you not look at the moon tonight.

Anushka Sharma took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the fourth trailer of the much-awaited horror film and wrote “I’m waiting… #HoliWithPari @paramspeak @OfficialCSFilms @kriarj @poojafilms.” Pari has created a lot of buzz on the internet thanks to all the scary and chilling posters and teasers. When the trailer of the film was released earlier this month, social media was all praises for the film as well as Anushka Sharma’s performance which will not let you sleeps at night. In the poster, we see a possessed Anushka Sharma is sitting on the handrail of a balcony and looking at the moon. However, when she turns around with those scary red eyes, you wouldn’t want to see the moon today.

