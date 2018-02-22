Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma, who is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming horror film Pari, took to Instagram to share a brand new teaser of the film. In the spine-chilling teaser, Anushka can be seen walking through a dense forest towards a lake. The actor's reflection in the lake is enough to give you sleepless nights until the next teaser comes to haunt you. Directed by Prosit Roy, Pari is scheduled to hit the screens on March 2nd, 2018.

Screamers after Screamers, Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma has kept us on our toes with spine-chilling posters and teasers from her upcoming horror film ‘Pari’. After almost taking our breaths away on Thursday morning with a brand new poster of the film where Anushka’s face is seen smeared with blood, she has now shared another teaser from the film on her Instagram account. By the looks of it, we can assure you that the teaser will not let you sleep at peace tonight.

“The devil arrives this Holi #HoliWithPari @parambratachattopadhyay @officialcsfilms @kriarj @pooj_ent”, she captioned. In the teaser, Anushka can seen walking through a moonlit forest towards a lake. When she looks at the lake upon reaching there, the reflection looks nothing like her and is enough to give you sleepless nights for days. Suddenly, all the fishes in the pond start dying and rise to the surface of the lake. Directed by Prosit Roy, Pari is one of the most anticipated horror films of the year.

A source close to a leading daily has revealed that the filmmakers of Pari have decided to keep the film promotions very low-key. “They don’t want anything to be revealed just as yet. It was Anushka and brother Karnesh Sharma’s call to not lineup any interviews, lest they end up revealing anything from the film. Pari isn’t a film where one can even talk about what’s there in it. They want to keep the mystery intact,” the source said. Starring Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty and Rajat Kapoor along with Anushka, the film is scheduled to hit the screens on March 2nd, 2018.

