With just 3 days left to the much anticipated release of Pari, Anushka Sharma is leaving no stone unturned to scare us with the new screamers of her film. While sharing the latest teaser on her Twitter handle, Anushka herself stated that there is no way out, every option will take you to Pari. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on this Holi, i.e on March 2nd 2017.

Right when we try to get over the horrors of Anushka Sharma in her (not so) Pari avatar, she comes back to haunt us even more with a scarier screamer. As rightly stated by the actress herself on her Twitter handle, there is no way out, every option will take you to her. In the new screamer of her upcoming horror film Pari, loud thumps force open the mortuary cubicles with dead corpses inside them while Anushka takes our breaths away as she suddenly appears on the screen sitting on top of the mortuary compartment with her bruised blood shot eyes.

With just 3 days away from the film release, this teaser definitely raises excitement among the fans that are anticipating to watch the film in theatres near them as soon as possible. Starring Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty and Rajat Kapoor along with Anushka, the film is scheduled to hit the screens on the day of Holi, i.e March 2nd 2017. A source close to a leading daily had revealed that the filmmakers of Pari have decided to keep the film promotions very low-key. “

“They don’t want anything to be revealed just as yet. It was Anushka and brother Karnesh Sharma’s call to not lineup any interviews, lest they end up revealing anything from the film. Pari isn’t a film where one can even talk about what’s there in it. They want to keep the mystery intact,” the source said. Last week, Anushka took to her Instagram account to share a brand new poster of the film and captioned, “Keep your eyes wide open. She won’t let you blink. #HoliWithPari.” Directed by Prosit Roy and produced by Anushka’s production house Clean Slate films, Pari is one of the most anticipated horror films of the year.

