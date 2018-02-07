The second teaser of Anushka Sharma's much-awaited horror film Pari has been released on Wednesday and it will surely give you a horrifying experience as you will have scary nightmares. This nail-biting teaser will make you even more curious to watch the horror film which is slated to release on March 2.

The second teaser of Anushka Sharma’s upcoming film Pari was unveiled on Wednesday and it will haunt you inside out. Anushka Sharma took to Twitter to release the teaser and wrote, “Here’s a REMINDER. This is not a fairytale.” The teaser will give you goosebumps as you watch Anushka Sharma in a frightening avatar. It has a chilling background score, nail-biting moments and scary visions. Pari, which is one of the most anticipated films of this year, is slated to release on March 2, on the Holi weekend. Just like the previous teaser and posters, this latest teaser will also give you a nightmare.

The horror film which has been helmed by Prosit Roy stars Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty. It is one of the most awaited and talked about films as the teasers and posters of the film have previously taken the internet by storm and everyone was appreciating Anushka Sharma’s phenomenal performance as a possessed woman in the scary and horrifying teasers. It will be the first time when Anushka Sharma, who is known to be experimental with her roles, will be seen in a horror film.

The film has been produced by KriArj and Clean Slate Films. It is the third film to be produced by them, the previous ones being Phillauri and NH10. Pari will be released worldwide by Pooja Films. The tagline of the film reads, “Pari, it’s not a fairytale.” Pari is one of the most anticipated films of this year as since a very long time Bollywood has not come up with a good horror film n therefore, there are many expectations from Anushka Sharma’s film.