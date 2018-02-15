Anushka Sharma has a horrific surprise this Holi-and it is a bone-chilling one. Trailers and screamers of her film Pari which releases March 2, have been giving individuals shudders and goosebumps. A new trailer has hit the internet, and we're as of now frightened. In the trailer, we can see a terrified Anushka, who appears to attempting to run away from evil presences, which incorporates a bloodied and dangerous type of herself as well.

Regardless of various screamers and now a full-length trailer, it is difficult to get it together on Anushka Sharma’s character in the upcoming horror film, Pari. In any case, each time Anushka goes ahead screen with blood dribbling over her face, you encounter unadulterated dread. Hold up until the point at the end when you see her with a nail clipper! Directed by debutant Prosit Roy, the film additionally stars Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty.

At the one-and-a-half moment, the trailer is freshly altered and prevails with regards to drawing in and keeping us on the edge. It starts by demonstrating Anushka as a woman in need and Parambrata as a man who plays the good Samaritan and helps her and will step by step begin to look all starry eyed at her. In any case, as the occasions unfurl, everybody – including Parambrata – is in question if Anushka is really dangerous as opposed to the resigned individual she resembles. The trailer closes with a scene where we see two Anushkas – one of them is terrified as the other one, with blood spread all over and a scaring smile, drives her off!

Co-produced by Anushka’s Clean Slate Films and Prerna Arora’s KriArj Entertainment, Pari promises to push Bollywood’s horror genre to another level. Karnesh Sharma of Clean Slate Films, film’s co-producer and Anushka’s brother, said about Pari, “At Clean Slate, our endeavour is to push the envelope with every film that we make. With Pari, we are hoping to give to our discerning audience an experience in the horror genre that will hopefully stay with them for a while. The response to the posters and screamers has been very encouraging and we are now looking forward to its release.”

“For us at KriArj, there is just one driving force – we want to give to the audience, quality entertainers. Pari is our ode to the atmospheric horror genre, a new space for Hindi film audience. We are extremely happy that our collaboration with Clean Slate Films is finally bearing fruit and is up for release. Looking forward to taking Pari to our audience now,” adds Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment at a promotional event. The film was initially supposed to release on February 9. It will now hit theatres on March 2.