Parijoon Immy is a singer known for her unique yet soothing vocal. The Assamese vocalist has once again demonstrated why everyone loves her. The singer has released a brand new song ‘Vaishnav Jana To’ that will certainly leave an impact on your heart as well as mind.

‘Vaishnav Jana To’ is a marvelous tribute to the biggest Mahatma the world has seen, Mahatma Gandhi. The song perfectly shows how change can be brought from within. We often see people complaining about several things and give suggestions to bring change in the world and society. However, few take responsibility and even try to change themselves.

We all recognize that the world necessitates a change with so much crime occurring in the world. This is the perfect time we should consider implementing what Mahatma Gandhi has famously told: “You must be the change you want to see in the world”.

Parijoon Immy’s latest outing ‘Vaishnav Jana To’ flawlessly illustrates how one can bring the right change in the world. One doesn’t need to do something exceptional to make the world a better place. It can start from your own self. The video of the song delivers it even better. It portrays what one needs to make the world a better place. The track is well sung and will pierce your heart. We can proudly say the song is a need of the hour.

‘Vaishnav Jana To’ is a song that will make it to your playlist. The vocals of Immy compliment the soothing music of the song. With such a powerful message, the song has everything to make it a song you can’t miss. To sum it up, if you are looking for something refreshing that would recharge you and give you something to look forward to, just check out this song on Parijoon Immy’sYouTube channel.