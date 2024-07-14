Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Turn Heads at Wimbledon 2024

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha made a stylish appearance at the Wimbledon 2024 Men’s Singles Final, joining the ranks of other celebrity couples like Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani and Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja. The couple, who tied the knot last year, arrived in London to witness the highly anticipated match between tennis stars Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday.

Raghav Chadha looked dapper in a brown blazer paired with a crisp white shirt, while Parineeti Chopra opted for an elegant white ensemble. She kept her hair loose and her accessories minimal, adding a sophisticated touch to her look. Both donned chic black sunglasses, and the couple posed hand-in-hand for the photographers, exuding charm and grace.

Parineeti Chopra shared glimpses of their day at Wimbledon on her Instagram stories. One snapshot featured their hands intertwined, captioned “Wimbledon 2024.” Another photo showcased the iconic strawberries with cream, a traditional Wimbledon delicacy, with the caption “Tradition.”

The couple’s appearance at Wimbledon follows their participation in the London India Forum 2024 in March, held at the London School of Economics. Both Parineeti and Raghav shared pictures from the event on social media. Parineeti shared the stage with director Kabir Khan, expressing her gratitude for the opportunity. “Had a great conversation at London India Forum 2024. Engaging in meaningful dialogue at the institution that inspires so many people all around the world is truly a privilege. Thankful for this enriching opportunity,” she wrote.

Parineeti and Raghav’s love story blossomed in London. Recalling their first meeting at the ICC Young Leaders Forum, Parineeti shared, “We met for breakfast early morning, on Republic Day I remember. I sat with him for maybe half an hour and I just knew. I was like ‘this is the man I am going to marry.’ And I had no information about him. I didn’t know how old he was, I didn’t know whether he was married or not, because I never followed politics.”

She added, “So I didn’t know personal details about him. So I literally went back to my hotel room and I started googling him like ‘Raghav Chadha age, Is Raghav Chadha married.’ Because in my head I literally felt like ‘this was my guy, this was the man I have been waiting for.’ Thankfully he was single and thankfully everything checked out and we started talking.”

Parineeti Chopra’s recent film, Imtiaz Ali’s “Amar Singh Chamkila,” where she starred alongside Diljit Dosanjh, has earned her praise for her performance. Her appearance at Wimbledon with Raghav Chadha adds another highlight to their charming public journey as a couple.

