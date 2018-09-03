Ishaqzaade stars Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor were seen on the cover photo of Brides Today magazine. The beautiful shoot was done by Errikos Andreou and styled by Shaurya Athley. The duo will now be featured in a film which is going to be helmed by Vipul Shah titled Namaste England.

Dazzling Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra were featured on the cover of Brides Today India’s September cover, in the picture both of them look great with some amazing chemistry. Both of the stars shared the cover picture on thier official Instagram accounts. In the cover picture, Arjun is seen holding Parineeti in a classic dance move while Parineeti’s hand is on his shoulder. The cover photo was also Parineeti’s Instagram story, which has created much buzz on social media.

Both of them were seen in a romantic thriller film titled Ishaqzaade in 2012, the film was directed by Habib Faisal, and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. The film received a great response on the box office and its theme centred around premarital intimacy, marriage outside an a person’s religion, caste, or other community.

The duo in the cover photo is seen flaunting great designs by Falguni Shane Peacock and jewellery by Hazoorilal Jewellers. The shoot has been lensed by Errikos Andreou and styled by Shaurya Athley, as reported by www.bollywoodhungama.com.

The duo will now be featured in a film which is going to be helmed by Vipul Shah titled Namaste England. The film is a sequel to 2007 film Namastey London, which featured Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, the film was massive hit. It is scheduled to be released worldwide in October this year.

