Parineeti Chopra begins prep for remake of Emily Blunt-starrer The Girl On The Train: Parineeti Chopra has finally confirmed that she is working on Ribhu Dasgupta’s The Girl On The Train. The film is a remake of a Hollywood thriller of the same name. The Kesari actor recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle that confirmed the speculations that she was working on the film. Parineeti has shared a picture of her copy of the film’s script along with a coffee mug. The actor revealed, in the caption, that the coffee mug was the first-ever gift given to her by brother Sahaj Chopra. She added that the coffee mug was super special and she can’t live without it.

A few days back, Parineeti had disclosed that she would play the part of Emily Blunt in the Hindi adaptation of the film. “Excited, nervous but honoured to be filling in the shoes of #EmilyBlunt for the Hindi adaptation of “Girl on the Train”. BLESSED❤️,” she captioned the picture. The film is based on Paula Hawkins’ 2015 bestseller of the same name. In the Hollywood version, Emily Blunt played the role of an alcoholic divorcee.

Talking about her role, Parineeti told the IANS that she was super excited to shoot the film as it was a role that she had never experienced or read before. She added she was too excited to do something completely new. The actor will soon be leaving for England to start the first schedule of the film. The film is to be bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment and is scheduled to release next year.

