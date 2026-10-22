Parineeti Chopra Birthday: From Saying No To An Actor Husband To Marrying Raghav Chadha — Here’s What She Wanted In A Partner

Parineeti Chopra Birthday: While Parineeti Chopra’s marriage to politician Raghav Chadha joined two seemingly separate realms of Bollywood and politics, for the actress it was something more than an unusual personal experience. Her choice was dictated by what sort of relationship and personal life the actress desired to have.

As Parineeti celebrates her birthday on October 22, her recent comments about marriage offer a glimpse into why she never pictured herself with an actor. In the interview to Gulf News published in October 2026, Parineeti said, “I would never ever have even thought of marrying an actor ever. It’s not possible.” The actress stated that she did not want films to dominate all the conversations in her personal life.

Why Did Parineeti Chopra Say She Would Never Marry An Actor?

Parineeti’s explanation was rooted in her desire to maintain a life outside Bollywood. Although she works in the film industry, she has described herself as someone who prefers a quiet, private family life and does not spend much of her time socializing with people from the industry.

“I don’t think that films can be the only thing in my life,” she said in the Gulf News interview, explaining why she felt that marrying someone from entertainment would not have suited her.

Her interests extend beyond film sets and promotions. Parineeti has spoken about travelling, scuba diving and spending time away from work. For her, a relationship was not about finding someone who shared every professional interest but about having a partner with a different perspective and a separate world of experiences. That difference, she indicated, is part of what makes her marriage work.

What Qualities Did Parineeti Want In Her Partner?

Parineeti has talked earlier about what she looked for in her husband. In an earlier interview, Parineeti mentioned that she wanted to marry a person who was a bit funny, had respect for her, and was self-made. Also, she expressed her love for traveling, sea, and diving, indicating the significance of shared experience in her life.

However, more recently, Parineeti expressed her desire to marry a successful man who was humble and had a middle-class background like hers. Talking in an interview of October 2026, she explained how these characteristics helped her to make the right choice in choosing Raghav as a spouse. This was not just a case of success but also a case of personality and background.

How Did Raghav Chadha Fit Into Her Idea Of Marriage?

In September 2023, Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot after getting to know each other in London. Previously, the actress revealed that their initial meeting had made an impact on her despite having very little information about his career in politics. In 2024, speaking at the ICC Young Leaders Forum, she revealed that she had come back to her hotel after the meeting and had googled about his age and marriage. She stated that she felt that he could be the person she had been waiting for all this time.

The professional lives of both the individuals are quite distinct from each other. While Parineeti has been working in the entertainment industry, Raghav is a politician. In another interview, she spoke about it positively saying that their discussions can revolve around life rather than being related only to the two professions. Additionally, the duo has also shared their views regarding equality in their relationship.

A Life Beyond Bollywood

Parineeti’s comments offer a more personal way to look at her marriage than the usual celebrity-versus-politician contrast. Her explanation centers on wanting a life in which work does not define every conversation and personal interests can exist independently of a partner’s profession.

Her birthday, therefore, brings attention to a choice she has explained in her own words: she wanted someone who could bring a different perspective to her life, while sharing the values that mattered to her. For Parineeti, marrying outside Bollywood was not about rejecting the industry she works in. It was about ensuring that there was more to her life than it.

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