The Bottle Cap challenge is not just a rage among social media users but also our Bollywood celebrities. After Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Vidyut Jammwal, Sushmita Sen and many others, the latest one to join the trend is Jabariya Jodi actor Parineeti Chopra. A few hours ago, Parineeti shared a video on her official Instagram account in which she can be seen removing the cap of a bottle with her badminton racquet. Instead of going all way out, the actor opted for an easy route and it is leaving her fans and followers in splits.

Dressed in a pink shirt paired with florescent pink leggings and white sneakers, Parineeti looks adorable in the video. Sharing the video on her profile, she promoted the song Khadke Glassy from her upcoming film Jabariya Jodi and tagged Sidharth Malhotra. Sidharth was quick to point out the smart move and commented on the post that she also promoted another movie in a jabariya way.

Based against the backdrop of groom kidnapping prevalent in Bihar, Jabariya Jodi stars Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra in lead roles. Directed by Prashant Singh and bankrolled under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures, Karma Media & Entertainment and ALT Entertainment, the movie is slated for a theatrical release on August 2, 2019. Jabariya Jodi will clash with Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Varun Sharma’s film Khandaani Shafakhana at the cinema screens.

Along with Saina and Jabariya Jodi, Parineeti Chopra will also be seen in upcoming films like Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Arjun Kapoor and the Hindi remake of A Girl On The Train.

