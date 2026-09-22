Parineeti Chopra Defends Katrina Kaif Amid Postpartum Body Trolling: ‘Making A Human Life, That Evidence Is Not Celebrated’

Parineeti Chopra Defends Katrina Kaif Amid Postpartum Trolling: ‘How Is It Negative?’

Excerpt: Parineeti Chopra has criticised the scrutiny faced by women after childbirth, calling comments about postpartum bodies “uneducated” and questioning why physical changes linked to motherhood are treated negatively. Parineeti Chopra has spoken out against the online trolling faced by Katrina Kaif over her post-pregnancy appearance, questioning why women are expected to look unchanged after giving birth.

Katrina, who welcomed her son Vihaan with husband Vicky Kaushal in November 2025, recently made a rare public appearance at the Ambani family’s Ganpati celebrations in Mumbai. Photographs from the event led to social media comparisons between her appearance before and after pregnancy, with several users commenting on her body and weight.

Although Parineeti did not name Katrina directly in her interview with PTI, her remarks addressed the larger conversation around postpartum body-shaming.

Parineeti Chopra On Postpartum Body-Shaming

“When somebody comments on a postpartum body, I find it uneducated,” Parineeti told PTI. Comparing postpartum changes with other physical signs of life experiences, she said that a haircut, a tan from a holiday or abs from working out are often celebrated. However, the physical changes that follow childbirth are viewed negatively.

“But making a human life, a baby, that evidence on the body is not celebrated. How is it negative?” she questioned. Parineeti added that she would view stretch marks or other changes on a new mother’s body as a reminder of the life she had brought into the world, rather than something to criticise.

‘I Don’t Even Know The Trolling Happening Around Me’

Parineeti, who welcomed her son in October 2025, also revealed that she deliberately limits her time on social media to avoid negativity. “I don’t even know the trolling that is happening around me or around people,” she said, describing such discussions as insignificant and a waste of time. She also stated that she generally avoids commenting on other people’s bodies and personal lives.

Her comments come days after Salman Khan also defended Katrina against online criticism, urging people to allow her to enjoy motherhood and return to work at her own pace.

Parineeti Chopra’s Upcoming Project

On the work front, Parineeti is preparing for her web-series debut with Shaque: Trust No One. The psychological thriller, created by Rensil D’Silva and Siddharth P Malhotra, also stars Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Sumeet Vyas and Harleen Sethi.

The series follows a mother whose baby goes missing and her nine-year search for answers. Shaque: Trust No One is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on September 24.