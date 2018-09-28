Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra shared a super hot picture on her official Instagram page on Friday, September, in which she seen wearing a bodycon blood red leotard. The picture was shot in the Maldives by the filmfare team. The actor recently hogged headlines for her massive transformation as she has lost a lot of weight.

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra posted a super sizzling photo on her official Instagram page on Friday, September 28 from her Filmfare shoot. The picture was captured near the blue waters of Maldives. In the picture the diva was seen in a really hot red leotard. Besides the shoot, the actor recently hogged headlines for her massive transformation as she has lost a lot of weight. Her perseverance and strength shows that she indeed putted a lot of blood and sweat for this super fit body.

The photoshoot is for Filmfare for its October edition. Styled by Divyak D’Souza, Parineeti’s swimwear outfit really changed the Parineeti we know, almost gave her a new avatar. Behind the camera was charismatic Marianna Mukuchyan and photographer Abhay Singh, who gave the perfect lights and angles to the shoot and added more beauty to her.

A few days ago she hogged headlines for posting another picture from her Filmfare shoot, in which she was seen floating in the water, flaunting her sexy bikini body like a queen.

On he workfront, she will be seen with Arjun Kapoor in her upcoming film Namaste England. Earlier she was seen with Arjun in Ishaqzaade, which did exceptionally well at the box office.

