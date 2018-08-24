Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra is busy chilling in the Maldives and her latest Instagram post is goals for some of the travellers. The actor has posted the photo a couple of hours ago, and within two hours, the photo has garnered over 233, 033 likes. Scroll down to see the photo:

Parineeti Chopra is chilling in the Maldives and her recent Instagram post is raising the bars of hotness for most of the other Bollywood actors. The actor recently posted a sizzling photo on her Instagram handle and it seems she is enjoying herself a lot. Gracefully lying on a net seat at some resort in the Maldives, the Bollywood diva once again expressed her love for oceans. She also confirmed that in the next three days she is going to do nothing except scuba diving. Donning a skimpy white shirt paired with blue denim shorts, the actor is sparkling without making any efforts. The ocean in the background is also adding to the beauty of the actor.

The actor has posted the photo a couple of hours ago, and within two hours, the photo has garnered over 233, 033 likes. Besides this, the comment section of the post is also mounting up with the compliments for the diva. Here’s take a look at the striking picture:

Isn’t she looking hot? Well, it has been a few years that Parineeti did not appear in any of the Bollywood films. However, her last film Meri Pyari Bindu failed to spread its charm on the Internet. Besides this, the actor was also seen in an item song ‘Jaaneman Aah’ from the movie Dishoom.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra lets out desi vibes during Namaste England promotions

Well, the actor is all set to hit the big screens with a bang. Pari has signed back to back two movies titled Jabariya Jodi and Namaste England. Currently, the actor is busy promoting Namaste England, and her fashion statement is grabbing a lot of eyeballs. With Namaste England, the actor is going to share the screens with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor for the second time.

Recently, the actor was seen attending her cousin sister Priyanka Chopra’s Roka ceremony with beau and American singer Nick Jonas.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra to steal shoes at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More