Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra is looking all summer-ready in her latest Instagram photo. According to B-town buzz, the actress is vacationing in the Maldives. Sharing her latest photo on Instagram, the actress complemented her photo with a perfect caption saying that success is wearing flip-flops all day.

Parineeti Chopra who recently captured all the attention in her cousin and Bollywood’s desi girl Priyanka Chopra’s engagement-roka ceremony in Mumbai will soon be seen in her upcoming rom-com Namastey Canada opposite heartthrobs of many Arjun Kapoor. The film has been directed by directed and co-produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and is scheduled to release later this year.

