Parineeti Chopra’s latest Instagram post: After hitting headlines for her sizzling Filmfare cover shoot, Ishaqzaade actor Parineeti Chopra once again stunned her fans and followers on Saturday after a picture of her went viral on social media. In the picture, the diva was seen wearing a beautiful blue-coloured floral outfit. The attire looked extensively magical on her. She added more class to it as she kept her soft curls open with subtle makeup.

While most of us are busy concentrating on bodycon dresses, tight fitted jeans, the outfit on Parineeti killed most of the conventional fashion guidelines. Her outfit is a clear example of elegance, simplicity, and of course comfort. Other people who contributed to the outfit are Vardan Nayak (Makeup), Gohar Shaikh for the hairdo and was assisted by Akanksha Kapur.

The diva grabbed headlines immensely after she lost a good amount of weight, her transformation was visible in most of her pictures, which she uploaded on her official Instagram page.

But in her other pictures, it looks like the diva is really fond of icecreams, this cute picture depicts her love for icecreams, while she gets her makeup done.

Another adorable picture of Parineeti, where she is seen enjoying a day off while laying on the lush green grass and having a chocolate ice cream.

Surely the picture will remind of you of your early childhood days when happiness was eating icecreams and playing in the park during winter/summer vacations.

