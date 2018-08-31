Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra turned heads after he was spotted flaunting her new colour. Just after Parineeti was spotted rocking a red hair colour, the photo went viral in no time and got a mixed reaction from her followers. However, she shared another photo on Instagram on Friday morning in which she revealed that she is now rocking a burgundy hair colour.

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra, who is currently shooting for her upcoming film Jabariya Jodi with Sidharth Malhotra, knows her style in and out and is known for sticking to her signature look. However, the actor turned heads on August 30, when she was spotted with a bright red hair colour.

Dressed in a black dress and blue denim jacket paired with her designer bag and slippers, Parineeti looked unlike any of her previous looks and came as a shock as well as a fascination for a lot of her fans. After the photo surfaced online, it went viral on social media and audience thought that Parineeti has finally joined the league of actors like Aishwarya Rai and Katrina Kaif who went redhead for a film.

However, Parineeti’s look did not last for a long period of time as the actor shared a photo on her Instagram account on the very next day in which her colour looks much more toned down. Sharing the photo with her followers, Parineeti revealed that she is now sporting a burgundy haired look.

BURGUNDY! 🐙🍇🧞‍♀️ A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Aug 30, 2018 at 10:33pm PDT

Workwise, Parineeti will be seen in upcoming films like Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Namaste London with Arjun Kapoor, Kesari with Akshay Kumar and Jabariya Jodi with Sidharth Kapoor.

