Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra, who is on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie Kesari said that her film is a romantic story based on the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi which revolves around the army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans. She made this statement during a media interaction on Monday, to promote the film. Parineeti Chopra will essay the role of a wife of Akshay Kumar in the film.

Talking about her character in the film, she said that the Battle of Saragarhi is known by all. It’s a boy’s film which goes through a journey of crucial and emotional moments where he remembers his dead wife. It’s a romantic story based on the battle of Saragarhi. She has a very small role in the film, and, it is one of those films that she wanted to be a part of.

Further elaborating on this, Chopra further added that she hadn’t thought about her screen time in Kesari. It was one of those films where she didn’t think about her screen time.

Post-release, people will think her role was short-lived but it will not bother her. There is also one romantic beautiful song which will release within three days. Starred by Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles, Kesari is an action-war film. Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Dharma Productions, it is scheduled for release on March 21.

Recently, Akshay Kumar shared the making of Kesari video on Twitter in which the 51-year-old actor said that he had one of the best action sequences for Kesari because they were so raw. It was completely out of the world. The premise of the film is something which swells my chest with pride.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLe5sBj7ykM

