Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra is among the most followed stars of the industry who leaves no stone unturned to impress her fans with her unique and versatile roles in the film. Starting from Ishaqzaade to Hasee Toh Phasee, the actor knows how to dazzle well on-screens. Currently, the actor is gearing up to feature in the Hindi remake of Hollywood thriller– The Girl on the Train.

Recently, in an interview, the actor revealed that it is a big honour for her to portray the role of Emily Blunt in the remake of the film. She further praised Emily and quoted that the way she portrayed the role of a girl who is fighting a battle from herself was simply amazing and only a talented actor can do so.

She also said that when any actor opts for a remake of a hit film, the expectations increase as it is expected to match up with the level of the original film. She further revealed that she knows that the audience will match her role with the original cast and will also draw comparisons.

Further, the actor said that the best thing to deal with all this is to embrace the fact that comparisons will be drawn. She further revealed that she is open to comparisons and will do her best in order to prove herself.

Talking about the film, it is based on the bestsellers of the year 2015 by Paula Hawkins and narrates the story of a divorced woman, who gets trapped in a missing person investigation which makes her life hell. Parineeti Chopra also said that she will add her style and uniqueness to the role and will try to fulfil the expectations of her fans.

Parineeti Chopra last appeared in supporting role in Akshay Kumar’s film Kesari. In the film, Parineeti Chopra appeared in the role of Akshay Kumar’s love interest and complimented the actor well on-screens.

