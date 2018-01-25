Kesari star Parineeti Chopra has expressed her excitement about working with Akshay Kumar and said that she really wanted to work with him from a really long time. She added that Kesari is going to be a mammoth film so she is really excited to start shooting for the film. The film is based on the battle of Saragarhi and is slated for theatrical release on the festival of Holi in 2019.

Kesari star Parineeti Chopra has expressed her excitement about working with Akshay Kumar and said that she really wanted to work with him from a really long time

Actress Parineeti Chopra says ‘Kesari’ is a perfect film for her to work with Akshay Kumar, with whom she wanted to collaborate for a long time. Asked about her role in ‘Kesari’, Parineeti told the media: “That is a secret but I am very excited and very honoured that I am in ‘Kesari’ because it is one of the biggest films Dharma Productions is making. “I really wanted to work with Akshay Sir from a really long time. I think this is the perfect film because he is Punjabi and he feels for the subject that the movie is based on. It’s going to be a mammoth film, so I am very excited to start shooting of ‘Kesari’.”

Being directed by Anurag Singh, ‘Kesari’ is based on the battle of Saragarhi and is slated for 2019 Holi release. Parineeti spoke on the sidelines of HT Most Stylish Awards 2018 on Wednesday here. “I have worked really hard on my fashion and fitness, so to be awarded for that feels really special and I hope every year I can get an award here.” The ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’ actor, asked about her Valentine’s Day plan, said; “I am doing nothing special that day, I am doing a photo shoot with Arjun (Kapoor) for our upcoming film ‘Namastey England’.” Parineeti debuted with Arjun in ‘Ishaqzaade’. Now they are working in ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ and ‘Namastey England’.

On her bonding with Arjun, Parineeti said; “Arjun (Kapoor) is the closest friend, like the way all normal friends are with each other. We defend each other, we are loyal and fight for each other, so it’s the same like that for Arjun.”