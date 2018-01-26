Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra has mesmerised her fans with her exemplary acting skills and incredible personality. She made her Bollywood debut in the film Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl as a supporting actress and gained her path to fame with Ishqzaade as the main lead. Apart from an actor and a trained singer, Parineeti is now also a social media sensation with more than 12 million followers on her Instagram account. Check out 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Parineeti Chopra.

Parineeti Chopra photos: 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Parineeti Chopra

The journey of Parineeti Chopra from an aspiring investment banker to a Bollywood diva has been absolutely miraculous. After obtaining a triple honours degree in business, finance and economics from Manchester Business School, Parineeti returned to India joined Yash Raj Films as a public relations consultant. While working on promotions for Band Baaja Baarat, she realised that she wanted to become an actress and decided to resign from her position with Yash Raj Films to attend an acting school that changed the course of her life.

The Bollywood diva made her Bollywood debut with the film Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma. However, her first breakthrough came with her super hit film Ishqzaade opposite Arjun Kapoor. After Ishqzaade, there was no turning back and Parineeti delivered hits after hits with Shudh Desi Romance, Hasee To Phasee, Daawat E Ishq, Meri Pyaari Bindu and Golmaal Again. With films like Kesari opposite Akshay Kumar and Namastey Canada opposite Arjun Kapoor in the line up, Parineeti is surely at the peak of her career.

From acting, singing to a social media sensation, Parineeti has won hearts with her charismatic personality and exemplary acting skills. Check out 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Parineeti Chopra:

Parineeti Chopra dazzles in an ethnic outfit.