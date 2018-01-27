Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra has won the internet by posting a stunning photo which flaunts her stretch marks. The actor garnered immense love and appreciation for her bold move as it inspired other young girls to be confident about their own bodies. Before the release of her film Meri Pyaari Bindu, Parineeti took a gap of 9 months from the Bollywood industry to work on her drastic weight loss journey.

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra has carved out her own unique place in the Bollywood industry. From being criticised for her body weight to shunning them all with a massive body transformation, Parineeti has battled her way out of self-image issues. Recently, the Kesari actor won the internet as she posted a beautiful picture flaunting her stretch marks. She captioned, “Bright blue sunglasses for life! thanks #DrishtiPlatinum for these beautiess!!” Her fans were quick to notice her stretch marks and appreciate her for the bold move.

One of the user commented, “The way u showing ur stretch marks.. It’s real u.. Commonly we most of gals have.. N it make us conscious.. But after seeing this pic.. We won’t be.. “ Another user commented, “Thank you for keeping it real intentional or unintentional but it does means a lot to us when today it’s all about bashing people unnecessarily even for the tiny details and non stop body shaming .” The actor took a gap of 9 months from the film industry for her drastic weight loss journey. She recalled the experience and said, “No, it wasn’t easy. I was away from all the stardom that I had got so used to in all these years of being a part of this industry; so definitely, it was a big blow. I knew that because I’m an actor, I’m in the public eye. Hence, my weight-loss journey got the world’s attention, and all that was positive. And I’m still work in progress. I want to look better every single time I step out in front of the camera.”

Talking about the impact of her weight loss journey, Parineeti had added, “Girls have come to me, hugged me, and cried at airports, on planes. They come and say, ‘You changed our life.’ Those are the moments I’ve lived for while undergoing this transformation.” After the box office success of Golmaal Again, the Bollywood diva will be seen in Kesari opposite Akshay Kumar and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar as well as Namaste Canada, both opposite Arjun Kapoor.

Check out the picture posted by Parineeti Chopra: