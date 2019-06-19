Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra, who recently graced the show BFF With Vogue with her best friend Sania Mirza, revealed that Arjun Kapoor is a better kisser than Sidharth Malhotra. Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor have previously shared the screen space in films like Ishaqzaade and Namaste England.

It goes without a doubt that Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra shares one of the best on-screen chemistry with Sidharth Malhotra and Arjun Kapoor. While Sidharth and Parineeti have shared the screen space in Hasee Toh Phasee, the latter have showcased their sparkling chemistry in Ishaqzaade and Namaste England.

On the latest episode of BFF With Vogue in which Parineeti graced the show with her best friend and ace tennis player Sania Mirza, Host Neha Dhupia decided to get playful and asked Parineeti who is a better kisser amongst her co-stars Arjun and Sidharth. To this, Parineeti replied that she and Arjun share a very unique and rare relationship. He allows her to be the way she is. Henceforth, if she has to choose between Sidharth and Arjun, she would choose Arjun.

In the same episode, when Parineeti was asked to give relationship advice to her single co-stars Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur, she said that they both are not in a space to commit right now. They should continue to do what they are doing and have a permanent girlfriend when they are ready. On being quipped if she has any advice for Arjun, Parineeti responded that she cannot advice Arjun as he is the master of his own life and does what he wants to do.

Forget her forehand stroke – @ParineetiChopra’s #BFF stroke is 💯 Catch her with @MirzaSania on the next episode of #BFFsWithVogue, Saturday at 9 PM! Presented by @JeepIndia | Powered by https://t.co/WA6Dp5muxh | Also available on @justvoot. pic.twitter.com/YEYyInEtvs — Colors Infinity (@colors_infinity) June 18, 2019

On the professional front, Parineeti Chopra is currently prepping for her upcoming film Saina Nehwal biopic. Afterwards, she will also be seen in films like The Girl On The Train remake, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Arjun Kapoor and Jabariya Jodi alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

