Namaste London star Parineeti Chopra opened up about her sister Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas. She revealed that she came to know about their engagement in the midnight when they both shew their rings to her on the video call. She also shared that she is so happy that it is working out and she can't imagine anyone else as Priyanka's husband.

Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently tied the knot after dating each other for a few months. Priyanka Chopra’s sister Parineeti Chopra in an interaction with media revealed that she was knowing Nick Jonas since the time he was the boyfriend of her sister, she met him when they had just started dating. They all went to Goa for a holiday and had a blast, she added. She really liked Nick Jonas and she had seen exotic singer Priyanka Chopra this happy after many, many years, she said. She revealed that after a month or two later, she had missed calls from her at 3 am and when she called them back, they were on a video call with her; they showed her the rings and said that they were engaged. Ishaqzaade fame Parineeti Chopra shared that she still can’t believe that her sister Priyanka is married, but also she can’t imagine her being married to anyone else, she stated.

Nickyanka’s wedding was one of the most talked about event of the global entertainment industry last year. The wedding festivities were attended by their families, friends and many international celebrities. The couple tied the knot twice in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace. Once as per the Christian rituals and the other in accordance with the Hindu traditions.

The couple hosted three receptions after their regal ceremony. They threw the first bash in Los Angeles which was glittered by several Hollywood guests, second in Delhi where the Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to bless the duos and the third and final reception was hosted by the newlyweds in Taj Land’s End in Mumbai where all Bollywood celebrities enlighten the event.

Parineeti is currently busy in the promotions of her next film, Kesari which is all set to hit theatres on 21 March this year. The film is based on the battle of Saragarhi. The war drama is directed by Anurag Singh and features Akshay Kumar in the lead role. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in the movie Jabariya Jodi which is releasing on 12 July this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More