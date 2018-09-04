Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra is looking like a million bucks in her latest photoshoot for a leading fashion magazine. In one of the looks that released today, Parineeti is stealing hearts with her ethnic avatar and looking like a royal queen. This month, Parineeti graced the cover of a leading fashion magazine Brides Today with her Namaste England co-star Arjun Kapoor.

Parineeti Chopra will be seen in the upcoming film Namaste England opposite Arjun Kapoor.

Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra is making all the right buzz. As the diva gears up for the Bollywood release Namaste England, the actor graced the cover of leading fashion magazine BridesToday with her co-star Arjun Kapoor. As soon as the photos were shared, they took over social media with a massive storm with their fans wishing to see them as a couple in real life just like reel life. Amid this, it is Parineeti who is stealing all the limelight with her breathtaking looks in ethnic attire.

On September 4, a photo surfaced on the social media in which Parineeti can be seen looking ethereal in a blush pink gown, designed by none other than Falguni Peacock. With the gorgeous gown, Parineeti took the glam quotient to another height as she styled the look with a pink and golden necklace and a golden pearl maang tika. She accentuated the look with pink and purple smokey eye and nude pink lipstick. Looking at her look, we can say that Parineeti looks picture-perfect.

Check out other photos from the photoshoot:

