Saina Nehwal biopic: Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra is trying hard to catch up with the role for her forthcoming movie Saina Nehwal biopic which is slated to release in 2020. The film is being directed by Amole Gupte and produced by Bhushan Kumar. According to reports, she is now learning Nehwal’s body language and is taking out extra time for the same.

She has been taking six days badminton training a week to fit into the role. The training usually happens for two hours each session in the afternoon between 2 pm to 4 pm as Parineeti is spotted by paparazzi around this time.

The actor is sincerely giving her best to fit into the character. Pari keeps posting updates about her training sessions on social media and it seems she’s working really hard for it. In her latest story, she’s watching Saina’s game videos and making notes for the same.

Shraddha Kapoor was signed for the film earlier but had to walk out of the film due to scheduling conflicts even after shooting for a long time. Alongside Parineeti, Manish Paul is playing the role of her coach.

Parineeti has proved herself from her first debut film Isaaqzaade to Hasee Toh Phasee to her last film Kesari. She will be next seen in her latest comedy movie Jabariya Jodi co-starring Sidharth Malhotra releasing on July 12. After Saina Nehwal’s biopic, she will be next seen in an Indian was drama Bhuj: The Pride of India which is being directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya.

