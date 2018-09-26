Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra has been raising the temperature with her pictures which she has been sharing on her Instagram account. The bold diva, who was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again, is currently promoting her latest picture Namaste England and is going to be the face of Film Fare magazine October edition.

Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra is creating a lot of buzz on the Internet. As the diva gears up for her upcoming Bollywood release Namaste England, the actor graced the cover of leading fashion magazine Filmfare. Parineeti Chopra is stealing all the limelight as she poses for the camera in a sexy full sleeves bikini top with hipster pants by H&M, and the photo can be seen raising the temperature ever since it surfaced on the social media and has her fans going all crazy over her latest pictures.

Parineeti Chopra is currently promoting her upcoming film Namaste England which also stars Arjun Kapoor in the lead role which will be releasing worldwide on 19th October, Parineeti Chopra will be sharing the screens once again with Arjun Kapoor starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which is being directed by Dibankar Banerjee.

Parineeti Chopra made her big Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Production’s Ladies vs Ricky Bahl and later featured in a number of Bollywood films such as Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee, Daawat-e-Ishq, among others.

