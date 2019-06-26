Bollywood stunner Parineeti Chopra shared a funny photo from her training session for her upcoming movie Saina Nehwal biopic and the photo has gone viral on social media.

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who is busy training for her upcoming movie which is a biopic on Saina Nehwal, has been winning the Internet with her latest post which is hilarious. The diva shared a photo on her Instagram account in which she can be seen resting on the badminton court and gave a funny caption to the photo saying hello everyone, did anyone take any photos of hers from her training session as this is what they have sent.

Soon, the hilarious post when viral on social media and even Saina Nehwal reacted to the photo with a laughing emoji. Parineeti Chopra keeps sharing her photos and videos from her training for the Saina Nehwal biopic which is one of the most awaited Bollywood movies.

The movie also stars Manav Kaul who will be playing the role of Saina Nehwal’s coach in the film. It is based on the inspiring life of badminton champion Saina Nehwal who has made India proud all around the world.

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari which was a box office hit. She will also be seen in Arjun Kapoor-starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which is a black comedy directed by Dibakar Banerjee. Parineeti Chopra has will also be seen in romantic comedy Jabariya Jodi co-starring Sidharth Malhotra.

The movie is being helmed by Prashant Singh and being backed by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh. Parineeti has also been roped in for Abhishek Dudhaiya’s next movie titled Bhuj The Pride Of India which also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Rana Daggubati and is being backed by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.

