Parineeti Chopra has revealed that she was the first choice for Shoojit Sircar's Piku and not Deepika Padukone. She did not turn down the film but there was reasons that made her do it and called it a loss. Find out the reason here.

Shoojit Sircar’s 2015 film Piku starring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan was not a box office hit but also garnered wide acclaim from film critics. However, Deepika Padukone was not the first choice to play the lead character Piku Chatterjee. In the upcoming episode of BFF With Vogue S3, which is hosted by Neha Dhupia, Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra revealed that she was originally roped in for the film.

Parineeti Chopra said she did not turn down the film. The reason she could not do the film was because of confusion. She was going to do another film at the same time, which also did not happen so it was her loss. After talking about her professional stint, the actor also gave advice for her single co-stars and said that they both are not in a space to commit right now.

Henceforth, they should remain single and have a permanent girlfriend when they are ready. They shouldn’t give into peer pressure and do it just because everybody else is. On being quipped if she has any advice for her friend Arjun Kapoor, she said that she cannot advise Arjun. He is the master of his own life and does what he wants to do.

On the show, Parineeti Chopra appeared with ace tennis player Sania Mirza and spilt many secrets. After Namaste England debacle, the actor will be seen in upcoming films like Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Jabariya Jodi, Saina Nehwal biopic and The Girl On The Train remake. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will be acting and co-producing in her upcoming films Chhapaak and 83.

.@MirzaSania just spilled a secret that her #BFF @ParineetiChopra never wanted the world to know! More of these are coming up on the next episode of #BFFsWithVogue, this Saturday at 9 PM!

Presented by @JeepIndia | Powered by https://t.co/WA6Dp5muxh | Also available on @justvoot. pic.twitter.com/JCyqsEesdm — Colors Infinity (@colors_infinity) June 17, 2019

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App