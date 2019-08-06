Parineeti Chopra the Bollywood Actress and a singing sensation is a multi-talented woman who is giving some back to back hit movies nowadays and is now quite packed up with the promotion of Jabariya Jodi with his co-actor Siddhartha Malhotra. The starting of her career begins with Ladies vs Ricky Bahl and after that, she was featured in many movies which worked well in the box office but some of them did not that made her life a little hard.

She opened up about her worst phase of life in the recent interview and said that she had a chronic depression for one and a half year which was in 2014-2015, two of her films didn’t work out well and they were released back to back and she was left with no money and made some big investment which she wasn’t even able to pay and had a big heartbreak at that time and was left with nothing, she was shattered and had nothing to look forward to. She stopped eating, sleeping and became a complete zombie who used to stare at the walls and had to severe pain in the chest which wouldn’t let her look forward to positive things. She didn’t meet the media for almost 6 months.

There were 2 people who helped her bring out of it, Pareeneeti’s brother and her best friend and stylist Sanjana. At this time she became close to them and was crying all the time but these two never lost hope and expectation from her and was always supporting her and that made her stand up again and let go of that depression.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App