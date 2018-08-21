Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra has interesting plans for her cousin Priyanka Chopra and brother-in-law Nick Jonas's wedding. Sharing interesting details about the same, Parineeti revealed that she will be stealing Nick's shoes at the duo's wedding and has already started negotiating a deal with him.

Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas gave a huge surprise to their fans by confirming their relationship over the past weekend. Just after the engagement and roka festivities got over, Bollywood actor and Priyanka’s cousin Parineeti Chopra has given everyone another reason to be excited about their much-awaited wedding. On August 20, a fan quipped whether Parineeti is going to steal Nick Jonas’s shoes at the couple’s wedding. Reinstating the same, a journalist shared a screenshot of the question and tagged Parineeti.

As soon as Parineeti saw the question, she excitedly shot back ‘Of course!’ and stated that she has already started negotiating her deal with him. Parineeti added that Priyanka is her witness of the deal.

OF COURSEE!!! Already started negotiating my deal with him. And she’s my witness @priyankachopra https://t.co/N4UoKlMV60 — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) August 20, 2018

On the day of the duo’s Roka ceremony, Parineeti posted a photo in which she could be seen lovingly embracing Priyanka in her arms. Sharing the photo on her social media account, Parineeti reminisced that when they were kids, the duo used to play ‘ghar ghar’. In the game, they would pretend to be shy brides, have imaginary children and serve tea to their households.

Speaking about the magic of love and finding the perfect man, Parineeti added that she can’t think of a more perfect man than Nick for her and told him to love her because she loves her like mad. On the work front, Parineeti is currently working on upcoming films like Namaste England and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite Arjun Kapoor, Kesari opposite Akshay Kumar and Jabariya Jodi opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More