The latest picture of the Ishaqzaade actress Parineeti is breathtaking. The ethnicity is lingering through the picture in the way she has carried herself. Parineeti Chopra is undoubtedly one of the finest actresses in Hindi Film Industry.

The bubbly vibes and happy-go-lucky attitude makes Parineeti Chopra one of her kind. The excellent acting skills and the versatility of the actress set her class apart. Time and again, the actress has shown her dedication for her work. Since the time Parineeti has geared up to build her career up again after a little break she took from Bollywood, she has been signing very selecting yet classic movies. But soon, Pari will be seen in her upcoming movies Jabariya Jodi and Namaste England.

Since the time Parineeti has geared up to build her career up again after a little break she took from Bollywood, she has been signing very selecting yet classic movies. One of her latest projects that have grabbed a lot of attention is Namaste England which she has been actively promoting on social media. She has captioned the desi picture with the title of her movie – Namastey England. Check out the post here:

Also Read: Nia Sharma’s sexy Instagram photo is giving us all ethnic vibes!!

Namaste England! ❄️☘️ A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Aug 23, 2018 at 7:38am PDT

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra shares an emotional video on birth anniversary of her father

The gorgeous actress is looking absolutely radiant and glowing in this blue ethnic attire. Not to mention, the increasing grace of her has been acing her Instagram game for the longest time! This time she has deliberately shown the ethnicity she feels for her country through the desi outfit completed with the desiest caption. She has been shooting for her latest project on foreign lands for a long time now. Parineeti Chopra’s latest picture is not just showing her love for her country’s culture but is also promoting her upcoming movie in which she will be seen opposite Arjun Kapoor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More