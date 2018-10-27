Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor starrer Namaste England has recently hit the big screens and was declared as a hit on the box office. After the success of her film, the beauty was seen chilling out with her friends in Thailand's second largest island, Koh Samui. The actor recently shared an Instagram post via her handle and it will definitely give you some travel and friendship goals.

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor starrer Namaste England has recently hit the big screens and was declared as a hit on the box office. After the success of her film, the beauty was seen chilling out with her friends in Thailand’s second largest island, Koh Samui. The actor recently shared an Instagram post via her handle and it will definitely give you some travel and friendship goals. So far, the picture has garnered over 242, 206 hearts, while the comment section of the picture is flooding up with the compliments for the ladies enhancing the beauty of the place altogether.

In the picture, Parineeti can be seen donning a dress that has black upper and striped bottoms. The diva has accessorised the look with a stylish pair of shades and is looking stunning along with her hot friends. Ever since Parineeti has lost some kilos, the actor is nailing every look in her every picture. It was her second picture with Arjun Kapoor after Ishqzaade, and the chemistry the duo have on screen is remarkable. Before we say much, here’s take a look at the picture of diva that is like the rest of her posts is stealing our heart away:

