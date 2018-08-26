Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra has been raising the temperature with her vacation photos which she has been sharing on her Instagram account. The bold diva, who was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again, is currently on a holiday where she is relaxing and chilling and having some chilling time. An exotic location and her bold avatar and sexy dresses, that’s all for a perfect vacation for Pari!

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra has been raising the temperature with her vacation photos which she has been sharing on her Instagram account. The bold diva, who was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again, is currently on a holiday where she is relaxing and chilling and having some chilling time. An exotic location and her bold avatar and sexy dresses, that’s all for a perfect vacation for Pari! In her latest Instagram post, we see Parineeti Chopra dressed in a sexy black swimsuit along with a jacket and the photo has been breaking the Internet ever since it surfaced on social media.

Holidaying at lightening Speedo! ⛱🍀💦 A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Aug 26, 2018 at 1:21am PDT

All the photos from Parineeti Chopra’s latest vacation have taken social media by storm. She has also been promoting her upcoming film Namaste England which also stars Arjun Kapoor in the lead role. Parineeti Chopra will also be seen in Arjun Kapoor-starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which is being helmed by Dibankar Banerjee.

Parineeti Chopra made her big Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Production’s Ladies vs Ricky Bahl and later featured in a number of Bollywood films such as Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee, Daawat-e-Ishq, among others.

