Paris Fashion Week 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who is known for her adorable looks and attractive personality, once again grab the attention of the audience after putting steps on the runway of Paris Fashion Week. The actress looked stunning in a pink colour dress with orange flowers embedded on it.

The actress wore a dress with frills in front and mid-length, and haram like from the back. The dress was designed by Giambattista Valli. It was a high neck and puffy shoulder dress, she wore something feathery in her feet which gave a soft and smooth touch to her attire.

She went after a long time as a participant in Paris Fashion Week, earlier she used to represent India on multiple platforms like Cannes Film Festival and others. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Mark her presence in the year 1994 when she got the title of Miss World. She gave a big name to India all over the world, Aishwarya made everyone crazy on her with her phenomenal acting skills, dance moves, and expressions. The actress was never been hated by anybody and never been criticized for her roles.

After coming back to the Paris Fashion Week she marked her presence once again and gave a proof of her beauty and talent once again. The fashion week happened in the French capital and Aishwarya represented the country with loads of beauty once again. She wore red lipstick which enhances the glow of her face.

She experimented with her eye make-up, it was pink sparkle all around and navy blue matt Kajal and liner was applied. We did not see any inch of extra make-up on her face. She posed like a diva and give a flying kiss which made everyone to fall in love with her. In a picture, she also seemed to pose with Eva Longoria and her kid.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App