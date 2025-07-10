LIVE TV
Park Hae‑Soo And Jeon Do‑yeon To Lead The Great Oksuk ? Here's What We Know

Park Hae Soo and Jeon Do Yeon star in The Great Oksuk, a gripping thriller where a woman is accused of her husband's murder and a determined lawyer seeks the truth. With dark twists, complex characters, and psychological depth, the drama promises intense storytelling.

Park Hae Soo and Jeon Do Yeon star in The Great Oksuk, a mystery K-drama exploring crime, justice, and truth with intense performances and a gripping psychological storyline.
Park Hae Soo and Jeon Do Yeon team up for a thrilling mystery in The Great Oksuk!

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 15:13:49 IST

Park Hae Soo and Jeon Do Yeon, two of the most sought-after South Korean celebrities, are likely to star in the new mystery thriller, reportedly named “The Great Oksuk.” This news further lengthened the wait for a new K-drama. With the uncompromising charm of Park Hae Soo from “Squid Game” and the unmatched emotional depth of Cannes-winning actress Jeon Do Yeon, casting alone ensures a masterclass in acting. With a complex plot that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, the show is prepared to dive into the gloomy, foreboding seas of crime, truth, and the human psyche.

Character Profiles Revealed

Jeon Do Yeon plays Ahn Yoon Soo, a lady whose dull existence is forever upended when she is accused of having murdered her husband. Her survival will be against hope to clear herself against horrific odds. Park Hae Soo is Baek Dong Hun, a smart and hardworking lawyer who wishes to solve the mystery of the murders. His character is assumed to be level-headed and authoritative, which speaks of unstoppable commitment to justice regardless of the price, however dangerous that may get. The contrast between Yoon Soo, fighting to clear her own name, and Dong Hun, going to the heart of the case, is set to develop the core conflict of the series.

Plot Details Unveiled

“The Great Oksuk” revolves around Ahn Yeon Soo’s charge of murdering her husband. The series will tightly track her efforts to clear herself in the face of several obstacles and mysterious characters. Mo Eun, a dubious woman, better referred to by the inmates as “the witch,” played by Kim Go Eun, provides an additional twist of intrigue. Mo Eun’s ability to “read” people and her surreptitious approach to handling Yoon Soo will undoubtedly be a key element, perhaps involving secrets to the truth or more confusing Yoon Soo in the complicated strands of falsehood. Backed by a talented cast of actors and driven by a premise with tension, “The Great Oksuk” is already shaping up to be a fascinating ride into crime, consequence, and the hidden reasons that compel individuals to behave. The series, which promises to be a psychological ride, with trust being a luxury and the distinction between victim and aggressor diminishing further by the episode. Although there isn’t an announced release date yet, the rumored cast and intriguing plot points already have it as one of the most anticipated additions to the thriller franchise.

Also Read: The Devil Wears Prada Sequel Brings Back Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly

Tags: Kdrama murder mysteryKorean mystery thriller 2025Park Hae Soo new drama

