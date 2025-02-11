Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Parliamentary Panel To Summon Ranveer Allahbadia? India’s Got Latent’s Controversial Episode Gets Removed On Government’s Orders

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology is contemplating issuing a notice to YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as 'BeerBiceps', requesting his appearance before the committee.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Parliamentary Panel To Summon Ranveer Allahbadia? India’s Got Latent’s Controversial Episode Gets Removed On Government’s Orders

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology is contemplating issuing a notice to YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia


The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology is contemplating issuing a notice to YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as ‘BeerBiceps’, requesting his appearance before the committee. This action follows multiple complaints from Members of Parliament and the filing of First Information Reports (FIRs) against Allahbadia and comedian Samay Raina concerning an episode of the YouTube show India’s Got Latent.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Controversy Surrounding ‘India’s Got Latent’ Episode

The controversy centers on remarks made during a recent episode of India’s Got Latent, a popular YouTube show. Both Allahbadia and Raina have faced criticism for their comments, which many have deemed inappropriate and offensive. The backlash has led to formal complaints and legal actions against the duo.

Parliamentary Panel’s Potential Actions

Sources indicate that the Parliamentary committee is actively considering summoning Allahbadia to address questions related to the controversy. Members of the committee, including Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, have expressed their intent to raise the issue in an upcoming meeting, reflecting the growing concern over the incident.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

MPs Call for Stricter Guidelines

BJD MP Sasmit Patra emphasized the need for more stringent measures to prevent the use of disparaging language by influencers, especially given their young and impressionable audiences. He stated, “It is extremely unfortunate… I want stricter guidelines and stricter measures for such disparaging remarks that are used so loosely, especially when such young impressionable minds follow such YouTubers.”

Similarly, Priyanka Chaturvedi criticized the use of abusive language under the guise of comedy. She highlighted Allahbadia’s significant influence and noted his previous interactions with prominent figures, saying, “Any abusive language in the name of comedy content that crosses limits is not acceptable. You get a platform and that doesn’t mean that you will say anything. He is someone with millions of subscribers. Every politician has sat on his podcast. The Prime Minister has also given him an award.”

This incident has sparked a broader discussion about the responsibilities of content creators and the potential need for regulatory oversight. As influencers wield considerable influence, especially among younger demographics, there is a growing call for them to exercise caution and uphold ethical standards in their content.

Also Read: David Johansen Battles Stage 4 Cancer And Brain Tumor, Daughter Launches Fundraiser For His Care

Filed under

India's Got Latent Ranveer Allahbadia Ranveer Allahbadia controversy

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

PM Modi Meets VP JD Vance In Paris—First Trump Admin Talks Before Washington Visit!

PM Modi Meets VP JD Vance In Paris—First Trump Admin Talks Before Washington Visit!

Elon Musk Tries To Buy OpenAI For $97.4B, Sam Altman Responds With A Shocking Counteroffer!

Elon Musk Tries To Buy OpenAI For $97.4B, Sam Altman Responds With A Shocking Counteroffer!

Third Earthquake Strikes Inland Empire, Shaking Southern California

Third Earthquake Strikes Inland Empire, Shaking Southern California

Ashwini Vaishnaw To Address Parliament Over Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Remark

Ashwini Vaishnaw To Address Parliament Over Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Remark

New Lawsuit Claims Diddy Raped A Male Street Performer Busking Outside A Nightclub In Los Angeles

New Lawsuit Claims Diddy Raped A Male Street Performer Busking Outside A Nightclub In Los...

Entertainment

New Lawsuit Claims Diddy Raped A Male Street Performer Busking Outside A Nightclub In Los Angeles

New Lawsuit Claims Diddy Raped A Male Street Performer Busking Outside A Nightclub In Los

Video Unavailable: Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Video No Longer Available On YouTube But Still Going Viral On Instagram

Video Unavailable: Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Video No Longer Available On YouTube But Still Going Viral

Uorfi Javed Comes To Ranveer Allahbadia’s Rescue Amid Controversy, Says, He Doesn’t Deserve Jail

Uorfi Javed Comes To Ranveer Allahbadia’s Rescue Amid Controversy, Says, He Doesn’t Deserve Jail

Watch Video- Arijit Singh Takes Ed Sheeran On Late Night Scooty Ride, Manages To Ditch Heavy Security

Watch Video- Arijit Singh Takes Ed Sheeran On Late Night Scooty Ride, Manages To Ditch

Times When Ranveer Allahbadia’s Comments Sparked Controversy And Public Outrage

Times When Ranveer Allahbadia’s Comments Sparked Controversy And Public Outrage

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox