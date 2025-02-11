Parliamentary Panel To Summon Ranveer Allahbadia? India’s Got Latent’s Controversial Episode Gets Removed On Government’s Orders

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology is contemplating issuing a notice to YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as 'BeerBiceps', requesting his appearance before the committee.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology is contemplating issuing a notice to YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as ‘BeerBiceps’, requesting his appearance before the committee. This action follows multiple complaints from Members of Parliament and the filing of First Information Reports (FIRs) against Allahbadia and comedian Samay Raina concerning an episode of the YouTube show India’s Got Latent.

Controversy Surrounding ‘India’s Got Latent’ Episode

The controversy centers on remarks made during a recent episode of India’s Got Latent, a popular YouTube show. Both Allahbadia and Raina have faced criticism for their comments, which many have deemed inappropriate and offensive. The backlash has led to formal complaints and legal actions against the duo.

Parliamentary Panel’s Potential Actions

Sources indicate that the Parliamentary committee is actively considering summoning Allahbadia to address questions related to the controversy. Members of the committee, including Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, have expressed their intent to raise the issue in an upcoming meeting, reflecting the growing concern over the incident.

MPs Call for Stricter Guidelines

BJD MP Sasmit Patra emphasized the need for more stringent measures to prevent the use of disparaging language by influencers, especially given their young and impressionable audiences. He stated, “It is extremely unfortunate… I want stricter guidelines and stricter measures for such disparaging remarks that are used so loosely, especially when such young impressionable minds follow such YouTubers.”

Similarly, Priyanka Chaturvedi criticized the use of abusive language under the guise of comedy. She highlighted Allahbadia’s significant influence and noted his previous interactions with prominent figures, saying, “Any abusive language in the name of comedy content that crosses limits is not acceptable. You get a platform and that doesn’t mean that you will say anything. He is someone with millions of subscribers. Every politician has sat on his podcast. The Prime Minister has also given him an award.”

This incident has sparked a broader discussion about the responsibilities of content creators and the potential need for regulatory oversight. As influencers wield considerable influence, especially among younger demographics, there is a growing call for them to exercise caution and uphold ethical standards in their content.